The 136th El Dorado Springs Picnic began booth set up at 6 p.m. on Main St. on Wednesday, July 19. Trailers were set first with tents or tables coming in after.

Picnic Committee members directed set up. Any local vendor may open on Wednesday night when their booths ready to serve.

At 8 p.m. the band County Liners performed for the Street Dance located on Spring Street across from the El Dorado Springs Community Center (City Hall).

The Picnic Committee once again sponsored a dance contest. Prizes included first – $15, second – $10 and third – $5.

Picnic Committee members are: Mike Bush, Judi Baldwin, Debbie Floyd, Joyce Cain, Tania Molz Stacy Fast, Kandi Baldwin, Lisa Brown, Tammy Melton, Mayor Brad True and City Manager Bruce Rogers.

If you have any questions, contact any Picnic committee member.