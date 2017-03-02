ADJUSTMENT DISORDER

Q: My mother just passed away last week, and I am being overwhelmed. What can I do? How long will this last?

A: Adjustment disorder means that you have emotional or behavioral problems because of stress. Your response to the stress will be far more severe than a normal response. It is severe enough to affect your work or social life, and may cause depression, physical pain and problems. Other events can cause this, including divorce, money problems or starting school or a new job. This disorder is most often a short-term problem. It happens within three months of the stressful event. If the response lasts longer than six months after the event ends, you have to consider a more serious disorder. Follow-up is a key part of your treatment and safety. Be sure to talk to your doctor and go to all counseling sessions- do not skip any. Your doctor may prescribe medication. Discuss the causes of your stress with a good friend or family member. Support groups exist for this. Try to exercise 30 minutes most days. Walking is a good choice. Relaxation exercises for 15 minutes a day help as well, with soothing music while you do them. Lie on your back and focus on your breathing…slow and steady. Breathe deeply for 5-10 minutes. Let yourself relax. If you feel you cannot stop from hurting yourself, you need to be seen immediately.

Dr. Rick Casey

