CHOLESTEROL

Q: My doctor told me my cholesterol is too high. What does this mean? What can I do to lower my cholesterol?

A: High cholesterol is when you have too much fat in the blood. High cholesterol can significantly increase your risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other problems. Because of this risk, you should try to keep your cholesterol within the normal range. Some things that affect cholesterol- like aging and family history- can’t be changed. However, there are other things you can do to help lower your cholesterol. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising and changing your diet can help. You should avoid or limit foods that have a lot of saturated fat. These include red meat, butter, and fried foods. Increasing intake of fiber and oily fish like salmon and mackerel can help lower your cholesterol. Sometimes, diet and lifestyle changes aren’t enough to lower your cholesterol to a safe range. In this case, your doctor my prescribe medication to lower your cholesterol, more. Even with medication, it is important to continue your diet and lifestyle changes for the best results. Talk to your doctor about what treatment options are best for you.

David McGatha, FNP

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

Hometown care for your family