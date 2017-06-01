PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING

Q: Do I need to be screened for prostate cancer?

A: This topic and procedure has undergone several upgrades over the past 15 years. The PSA test was first approved in 1994 as a screening test for prostate cancer- but it was used along with the digital rectal examination. Since then, several reputable medical organizations have made changes in the best screening available to detect this disease. The problem is that prostate cancer is not always an aggressive disease- and many times can simply be monitored rather than treated (with surgery, radiation or chemotherapy drugs). Treatment sometimes is unnecessary and can cause more problems, such as impotence or urinary incontinence. Decisions are based upon the age of the patient and underlying medical diseases already present that would influence the projected life span of the patient. The goal of screening is to find aggressive prostate cancers early and cure them before they spread beyond the prostate. Most cancers found by screening do not need to be treated, and can be safely managed by a program of careful monitoring called “active surveillance.” This past April, the United States Preventative Services Task Force, in agreement with the American Urological Association, and the American Cancer Society, proposed these screening guidelines:

• Men aged 50-54 to be screened if African-American heritage, or a family history of prostate cancer in father, brother, uncles.

• Men aged 55-69 to consider screening (PSA and digital exam) if life expectancy more than 15 years.

• No benefit to screening men over age 70

As always, you should discuss your specific situation with you health care provider.

Sam Watts, MD

