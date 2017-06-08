DRUG ABUSE

Q: I’m worried my teen is taking drugs. What should I do?

A: Drug abuse happens when people use drugs in a way that harms them or causes them to hurt others. Most of the time, drug abuse starts casually. Drugs change the way the brain works. Teens who continue to use, develop a strong need or craving for the drug. Soon, it becomes more fun than anything else. They become addicted to where they can’t stop, even if they want to. The drug will control their life. They may try drugs to fit in, feel good, rebel against parents or just to escape other problems. It’s important to recognize drug use because it changes your teen’s alertness, judgment, attention and may cause risk to their life. It is a leading cause from injury in car wrecks, violence and drowning. It can lead to increased crime, health problems, suicide and dropping out of school. Look for a pattern, such as paying less attention to the way they dress, losing weight, using eye drops, skipping school, hiding things, grades slipping and withdrawing from friends and family. Talk about your beliefs to them and make sure they know you consider it important. Teach them to “just say no.” Be a good role model, yourself- don’t use illegal drugs or abuse legal drugs. Most importantly, stay connected with your teen and do things together as a family. Have meals together. Make sure they feel valued. Get to know their friends. Wait up for them at night. Be fair, set rules and always follow through. Encourage activities they like, including sports or music. Treatment of problems usually includes group therapy, counseling and may require inpatient care.

Dr. Rick Casey

