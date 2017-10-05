PALPITATIONS

Q: I have heart palpitations, a lot. Is this something I need to worry about?

A: Palpitations are uncomfortable sensations that your heart is beating fast or irregular. You can feel pounding or fluttering in your chest. It may feel that your heart is skipping a beat. Although palpitations may be caused by heart problems, they also occur because of stress, fatigue, alcohol, caffeine or nicotine. Many medications can cause heart palpitations. It is very common for people to periodically feel them. Try to take a deep breath and relax. This may help. Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and excess alcohol. Do not take illegal drugs, especially methamphetamine. Get plenty of sleep and do not overeat. Keep a record of them and bring them in to the doctor for evaluation of when they started and how long they lasted. If activity or exercise causes them, then that is a good sign that you need to be seen to see what is going on. If you develop chest pain, dizziness or nearly pass out, that could be another warning sign. Most of the time, it is not dangerous.

Dr. Rick Casey

