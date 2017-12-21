TODDLER TANTRUMS

Q: My toddler throws tantrums and sometimes it is very embarrassing if it is in public. What can I do?

A: This is a way many toddlers express frustration. They don’t have skills to express emotions in other ways. Tantrums are worse when the child is afraid, very tired or uncomfortable. They can cry, yell, swing their legs, hit, bite, pinch or can hurt themselves by banging their head against a wall or the floor. If it occurs frequently, the doctor may help, but usually ignoring your child’s tantrums that last less than two minutes, works. Ignoring usually makes it worse for a few days, but then it should get better. Normal tantrums don’t last longer than two minutes. It is longer, it may be a bigger problem. If you have thoughts of hurting your child out of frustration, it may be a good idea to see the doctor or if the child hurts himself or herself of other people or becomes violent. Also, if the child has prolonged tantrums, frequent tantrums, or has them after four years of age, you probably need to check in. Be a good role model for your children. Children learn by watching their parents. Set a good example by handling your own frustrations, calmly.

Dr. Rick Casey

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

Hometown care for your family