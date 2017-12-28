NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

Q: I want this to be the year I resolve to get healthy. Where do I start?

A: The time approaches where we often make vows and plans to change. To stop a negative, unhealthy behavior, or start a new, healthier one, we must be realistic. Rome wasn’t built in one day. We cannot expect to change every bad habit in the turn of the clock from 2017 to 2018. But, the fact that you might be considering making the change- that’s the first BIG step. So, now- develop a plan.

If you want to quit smoking, decrease by one cigarette, daily, starting on New Year’s Day. Look for substitute behaviors for those situations where you ALWAYS grabbed a smoke, in the past. Perhaps it is the Kojak lollipop or chewing gum. Or, if the situation is possible, do 10 push-ups or 10 minutes of stretching yoga instead of reaching for a light. Again, if you are READY to make the change, then you just need some encouragement and suggested substitute behaviors.

For weight loss, begin by dropping something every day. You drank four 12-ounce cans of soda pop daily? Okay, make it three. Or, sub two diet sodas for two regular sodas. You always have dessert with the evening meal? Okay, just allow dessert on Sundays. Always look at portion sizes. Take smaller bites and chew your food more slowly. Enjoy the taste and texture, longer. And, you must combine exercise-daily- to caloric restriction to be successful in weight loss. You don’t have to start jogging 30 minutes five times a week but, what about walking? Thirty to 45 minutes daily is a good start. Plan some gentle inclines (hills) into your route. Most of all, be consistent! Even if it is 30° temperature, just dress accordingly. Granted, nothing is easy at the start. But, if you can and will begin- and stay with it for two weeks- you will see and feel a difference. New Year’s Resolutions are a great timing spot to start a change- but, so are birthdays and anniversaries. The point is…you pick a date of significance…and start.

Sam Watts, MD

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

Hometown care for your family