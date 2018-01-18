SAFE AT HOME

Q: After visiting my elderly mother over the holidays, I am stressed out because she is getting forgetful and I worry she won’t be safe. Is there anything I can do to make it safer for her?

A: You can help protect you mother by making the home safer. I’ll just list a few ideas. Pad sharp corners on furniture and countertops. Put up guardrails on the side of the bed, which will help them get in and out of bed. They can also prevent falls from the bed. Install handrails around the toilet and in the shower and put a shower chair in the shower. Increase lighting and put night lights in the bedroom, hallways, and bathroom. Lower the hot water heater to 120 degrees to avoid burns. Home fire and carbon monoxide alarms need to be put up. Use smoke alarms on each level of the home, hallways and bedrooms. Replace the batteries of alarms twice a year. Put a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and show her how to use it. Assess whether they should still be cooking. Do not use throw rugs or extension cords across the floor. Fix the broken steps. Since your mom is getting forgetful, she may have a loss of mental skills, so that brings up more safety issues. If she has dementia, do not move furniture around. Lock up anything that is dangerous. Put a big 911, your phone number, and her doctor’s number by the phone. Medical alert jewelry with your phone number on it is another good option. Lastly, it is a good idea for someone to check on your mom every couple of days. This could be a neighbor, a friend, other family members or a phone call from you.

Dr. Rick Casey

