CAT SCRATCH

Q: I got scratched by my cat. Do I need to worry about it?

A: Cat scratch disease is a bacterial infection that causes swelling and pain in the lymph nodes and loss of appetite. You can get fever, headaches, and fatigue. Usually it doesn’t appear for several days, but may last for several weeks. It doesn’t usually need treatment, but sometimes it will need antibiotics. Initially, ibuprofen for pain may help, along with a cold pack for 15 minutes at a time with a thin cloth between the ice and the skin. Complications can include confusion and difficulty breathing. If the area shows signs of infection- or a headache or fever develops- we need to look at it right away.

Dr. Rick Casey

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

