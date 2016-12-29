RESOLUTIONS

Q: Any tips on keeping New Year’s Resolutions?

A: Resolutions made to change a habit…are easy to make, but difficult to keep. There may be some significance in choosing an important date in time, as this adds to the weight of the resolution. So, oftentimes we choose New Year’s Day or the birth of a child/grandchild, or the anniversary of a death- some date that will be easy/quick to recall as we proceed down the path of change. Secondly, be reasonable in WHAT you resolve to change. Make the change in layers: “First, I’ll stop this, and then in a month I’ll add this.” Choosing too many behaviors at one time only set us towards failure. It is also helpful to tell others of your proposed change. This can motivate you to stay the course. Finally, the old adage applies…”If at first you don’t succeed, try…try again.”

Sam Watts, MD

