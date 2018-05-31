A Sheldon resident is in custody after an assault that took place late Wednesday night. According to Sheriff’s Office Officials, 38-year-old Marry E Aleman, has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to officials, the incident took place on Troop Road East of Milo during a confrontation where Aleman allegedly struck another person in the head with a firearm, causing the firearm to discharge and wound a person standing nearby.

The wounded person was transported to a Joplin Hospital for treatment, and released the following day. Aleman is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.