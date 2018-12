LIGHTHOUSE CHILDREN’S THEATRE – $250 presented to Lighthouse Executive Director Jared Kouba. Pictured are: (from left) Kouba, Shopko Manager Nick Rodenberg and Assistant Manager Shannon Flesher.

COMMUNITY DIAPER OUTREACH – $500 to the No Child Wet Behind organization. Barbara Walsh helped write the grant.

EL DORADO SPRINGS BACKPACK PROGRAM. – $500 presented to Tracy Barger. Pictured are: (from left) Rodenberg, Barger and Flesher.