The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board met Thursday, March 8, with all present to hold a public hearing on starting school prior to 10 days before the first Monday in September. The board voted to start school this fall on Aug. 16.

Supt. Koca gave a construction update. So far, the school has spent $1,352,414.48.

The board approved construction change order No. 2 for $3,064 for motorized cross court basketball goals and add 11 weather days.

The board approved employee health insurance options for 2018-19 – approve a $2,500 deduct at $133.13 with full funding by the board.

The board approved transportation route miles for February. The board approved the 2018-19 school calendar as presented.

The board declared the old phone system surplus property and voted to sell it to Community Bank, the only place in El Dorao Springs that uses this phone system.

Supt Koca gave an update on construction.

Board Member Greg Beydler brought up for discussion the possibility of having a few staff members get the necessary training to carry guns. Supt. Koca will check into the matter and bring his findings to the board for consideration at the next meeting.