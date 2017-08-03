The ElDo Youth Center Board thanks everyone who made the 50/50 drawing a success. Six hundred dollars was raised for the Center.
ElDo Youth provides summer camps, an after-school program and a teen program for the youth of the community.
Congratulations to the $600 drawing winner, J.A.P.
Sherry Wiseman
ElDo Youth Board
Secretary
Thank you for the many acts of kindness that was shown to our family during this time of loss of our loved one.
Thank you for the prayers, food, cards, calls, flowers and visits in our home and at the visitation on Friday evening.
Thanks to Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home and staff for the compassionate way they handled the services for Donna.
Thank you to the Assembly of God Church for allowing us to use their building for our family meal and the memorial service and to Kevin Sitton, Mike Pace and Doug Hicks for a beautiful memorial service.
The Bruce Walker Family
and the Walt Truitt Family
Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair
Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so we saw it there.
Perhaps you spoke the kindest words as any friend could say.
Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day.
Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part.
The family of
Orin ‘Benny’ Allen
Violet and Danny
Compton family
Helen C. Compton Family
Linda K. Cummins
Family
Michael A. Compton
Family
