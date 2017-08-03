The ElDo Youth Center Board thanks everyone who made the 50/50 drawing a success. Six hundred dollars was raised for the Center.

ElDo Youth provides summer camps, an after-school program and a teen program for the youth of the community.

Congratulations to the $600 drawing winner, J.A.P.

Sherry Wiseman

ElDo Youth Board

Secretary

Thank you for the many acts of kindness that was shown to our family during this time of loss of our loved one.

Thank you for the prayers, food, cards, calls, flowers and visits in our home and at the visitation on Friday evening.

Thanks to Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home and staff for the compassionate way they handled the services for Donna.

Thank you to the Assembly of God Church for allowing us to use their building for our family meal and the memorial service and to Kevin Sitton, Mike Pace and Doug Hicks for a beautiful memorial service.

The Bruce Walker Family

and the Walt Truitt Family

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair

Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so we saw it there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words as any friend could say.

Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part.

The family of

Orin ‘Benny’ Allen

Violet and Danny

Compton family

Helen C. Compton Family

Linda K. Cummins

Family

Michael A. Compton

Family