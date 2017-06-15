El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Plays for “A Taste of El Dorado Springs!”
On Friday evening, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play from 8-9 as usual. Saturday the Band will be playing from 7- 8 for “A Taste of El Dorado Springs.” This should be such a lovely evening with local restaurants preparing a delicious supper and guests enjoying a beautiful meal while the Band is playing dinner music in the background. Tickets are $25 if you haven’t bought yours yet.
On Sunday, the Band will be honoring all Fathers for Father’s Day from 2-3. Our program will focus on Fathers and hopefully, we will play some music you will enjoy! Come on down to listen to the Band. If you’d like us to dedicate a song for you or a loved one, just come up and let me know. As always, we’ll do our best for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 16
1 Wings of the Army
2 Holzauction
3 Polka 6
4 Call to Victory
5 Fr Horn Choice
6 Yellow Rose of Texas
7 Sarasota
8 Trombones
9 Over There
10 Maple Leaf Rag
11 Mr. Sandman
12 Footlifter
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 17
“A Taste of El Dorado Springs”
1 Pretty Baby
2 I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You
3 Missouri Waltz
4 Forrest Gump Suite
5 Tennessee Waltz
6 Beauty and the Beast
7 Armed Forces Salute
8 Oklahoma
9 Moon River
10 Ave Maria
11 I Left My Heart In San Francisco
12 Over the Rainbow
13 My Heart Will Go On
14 Blue Moon
15 God Bless America
16 Star Spangled Banner
Sunday, June 18
*Father’s Day
1 Father of Victory
2 Down By the Riverside
3 Kentucky Sunrise
4 76 Trombones
5 Flying Cadets
6 Tuxedo Junction
7 Man of the Hour
8 Whatever Will Be
9 Faith of Our Fathers
10 Officer of the Day
11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.
12 His Honor
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
