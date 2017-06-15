El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Plays for “A Taste of El Dorado Springs!”

On Friday evening, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play from 8-9 as usual. Saturday the Band will be playing from 7- 8 for “A Taste of El Dorado Springs.” This should be such a lovely evening with local restaurants preparing a delicious supper and guests enjoying a beautiful meal while the Band is playing dinner music in the background. Tickets are $25 if you haven’t bought yours yet.

On Sunday, the Band will be honoring all Fathers for Father’s Day from 2-3. Our program will focus on Fathers and hopefully, we will play some music you will enjoy! Come on down to listen to the Band. If you’d like us to dedicate a song for you or a loved one, just come up and let me know. As always, we’ll do our best for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 16

1 Wings of the Army

2 Holzauction

3 Polka 6

4 Call to Victory

5 Fr Horn Choice

6 Yellow Rose of Texas

7 Sarasota

8 Trombones

9 Over There

10 Maple Leaf Rag

11 Mr. Sandman

12 Footlifter

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 17

“A Taste of El Dorado Springs”

1 Pretty Baby

2 I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You

3 Missouri Waltz

4 Forrest Gump Suite

5 Tennessee Waltz

6 Beauty and the Beast

7 Armed Forces Salute

8 Oklahoma

9 Moon River

10 Ave Maria

11 I Left My Heart In San Francisco

12 Over the Rainbow

13 My Heart Will Go On

14 Blue Moon

15 God Bless America

16 Star Spangled Banner

Sunday, June 18

*Father’s Day

1 Father of Victory

2 Down By the Riverside

3 Kentucky Sunrise

4 76 Trombones

5 Flying Cadets

6 Tuxedo Junction

7 Man of the Hour

8 Whatever Will Be

9 Faith of Our Fathers

10 Officer of the Day

11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.

12 His Honor

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner