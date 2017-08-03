Sunday Band program to be held at Community Springs Nursing Home

Everyone had fun last Saturday as the Band celebrated Christmas in July. We played Christmas music and Santa, Mrs. Claus and a cute little elf dropped by for a visit to our lovely park. The bandstand was decorated with lights and decorations. We’d like to thank everyone who came out for this special occasion.

Friday and Saturday evening concerts for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will be from 8 – 9 at the Bandstand in the Park as usual, but Sunday’s concert will be held at Community Springs Nursing Home. The public is invited to the Nursing Home for our concert and we know the residents would enjoy some extra company. So come on out and join the crowd this Sunday!!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 4

1 Burr’s Triumphal March

2 Band of America

3 Ohio Division

4 Indiana State Band

5 Solvejg’s Song

6 True Blue

7 Trombone

8 Polka

9 Percussion Choice

10 Roundtable March

11 Anchors Aweigh

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

1 Drake Relays

Saturday, Aug. 4

Down By The Riverside

3 Liberty Bell

4 Children of the Shrine

5 Lights Out

6 Colonel Bogey

7 Sells-Floto Triumphal

8 Manhattan Beach

9 Under the Double Eagle

10 Merry Widow Waltz

11 Rakes of Mallow

12 Maple Leaf Rag

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 5

* No Program at the Park

Play at Community Springs Nursing Home

1 Band Played On

2 The Saints Go Marching In

3 Amazing Grace

4 Missouri Waltz

5 You Are My Sunshine

6 Hello Dolly

7 76 Trombones

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Ramblin Rose

10 Swing Low

11 Pretty Baby

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner