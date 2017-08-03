Sunday Band program to be held at Community Springs Nursing Home
Everyone had fun last Saturday as the Band celebrated Christmas in July. We played Christmas music and Santa, Mrs. Claus and a cute little elf dropped by for a visit to our lovely park. The bandstand was decorated with lights and decorations. We’d like to thank everyone who came out for this special occasion.
Friday and Saturday evening concerts for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will be from 8 – 9 at the Bandstand in the Park as usual, but Sunday’s concert will be held at Community Springs Nursing Home. The public is invited to the Nursing Home for our concert and we know the residents would enjoy some extra company. So come on out and join the crowd this Sunday!!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 4
1 Burr’s Triumphal March
2 Band of America
3 Ohio Division
4 Indiana State Band
5 Solvejg’s Song
6 True Blue
7 Trombone
8 Polka
9 Percussion Choice
10 Roundtable March
11 Anchors Aweigh
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
1 Drake Relays
Saturday, Aug. 4
Down By The Riverside
3 Liberty Bell
4 Children of the Shrine
5 Lights Out
6 Colonel Bogey
7 Sells-Floto Triumphal
8 Manhattan Beach
9 Under the Double Eagle
10 Merry Widow Waltz
11 Rakes of Mallow
12 Maple Leaf Rag
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 5
* No Program at the Park
Play at Community Springs Nursing Home
1 Band Played On
2 The Saints Go Marching In
3 Amazing Grace
4 Missouri Waltz
5 You Are My Sunshine
6 Hello Dolly
7 76 Trombones
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Ramblin Rose
10 Swing Low
11 Pretty Baby
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
