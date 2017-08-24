Final Performance for the Summer of 2017
This weekend will be the final concerts for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band for this summer. We would love to have everyone come out Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. Friday and Saturday will be songs selected by Band Members. We will take dedications from the audience. Sunday will be our fairly traditional last concert of the season – something you won’t want to miss. Have a great week and come on out to enjoy some good music.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 25
1 Director Choice
2 Percussion Choice
3 Tuba Choice
4 Horn Choice
5 Audience Choice
6 Baritone Choice
7 Trombone Choice
8 Cornet Choice
9 Tenor Sax Choice
10 Sax Choice
11 Clarinet Choice
12 Flute Choice
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 26
*Band Favorites
1 Black Horse Troop
2 Sky Pilot
3 Polka #1
4 American Patrol
5 Big Cage
6 Swingin Safari
7 Carnival of Roses
8 Forrest Gump
9 Stars & Stripes Forever
10 Can’t Help Falling In Love
11 My Heart Will Go On
12 Spoonful of Sugar
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 27
* Final Program for Season
1 The Band Played On
2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
3 Bugler’s Holiday
4 Holy City
5 Man of the Hour
6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs
7 Salute to Victor Herbert
8 Amazing Grace
9 Over There
10 Ave Maria
11 Our Director
12 Now is the Hour
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
