Final Performance for the Summer of 2017

This weekend will be the final concerts for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band for this summer. We would love to have everyone come out Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. Friday and Saturday will be songs selected by Band Members. We will take dedications from the audience. Sunday will be our fairly traditional last concert of the season – something you won’t want to miss. Have a great week and come on out to enjoy some good music.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 25

1 Director Choice

2 Percussion Choice

3 Tuba Choice

4 Horn Choice

5 Audience Choice

6 Baritone Choice

7 Trombone Choice

8 Cornet Choice

9 Tenor Sax Choice

10 Sax Choice

11 Clarinet Choice

12 Flute Choice

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 26

*Band Favorites

1 Black Horse Troop

2 Sky Pilot

3 Polka #1

4 American Patrol

5 Big Cage

6 Swingin Safari

7 Carnival of Roses

8 Forrest Gump

9 Stars & Stripes Forever

10 Can’t Help Falling In Love

11 My Heart Will Go On

12 Spoonful of Sugar

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 27

* Final Program for Season

1 The Band Played On

2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 Holy City

5 Man of the Hour

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 Amazing Grace

9 Over There

10 Ave Maria

11 Our Director

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner