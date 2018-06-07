Saturday Evening – Dinner in the Park

On Friday evening, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play from 8-9 as usual. Saturday will be a special treat as Sam and Ron, the Tunesmiths, hammer out some smooth old songs and folks eat a meal catered by Count on Us Catering. This special evening begins at 6:30. When Sam and Ron finish their performance, the Municipal Band will perform some dinner music as folks continue their enjoyable evening. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Allison’s Quick Lube, Fugate Motors, Home Furnishings, Mid Missouri Bank, Mike & Joe’s and the Sun Newspaper. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Opera House Arts Council to help fund the Music in the Park project. Call 417-876-1819 for reservations.

On Sunday the Band will play from 2-3. Come on down to listen to the Band. If you’d like us to dedicate a song for you or a loved one, just come up and let me know. As always, we’ll do our best for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 8

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 My Heart Will Go On

4 March Masters

5 Blue Book

6 Polka

7 Forrest Gump Suite

8 Tenor Sax Choice

9 Pan American

10 Blue Moon

11 Tennessee Waltz

12 Klaxon

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 9

“Dinner in the Park”

1 Pretty Baby

2 I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You

3 Missouri Waltz

4 Forrest Gump Suite

5 Tennessee Waltz

6 Beauty and the Beast

7 Armed Forces Salute

8 Oklahoma

9 Moon River

10 Ave Maria

11 I Left My Heart In San Francisco

12 Over the Rainbow

13 My Heart Will Go On

14 Blue Moon

15 God Bless America

Sunday, June 10

1 Wings of the Army

2 Holzauction

3 Polka 6

4 Call to Victory

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Yellow Rose of Texas

7 Sacred Book

8 Trombones

9 Over There

10 Maple Leaf Rag

11 Mr. Sandman

12 Footlifter

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner