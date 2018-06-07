Saturday Evening – Dinner in the Park
On Friday evening, the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play from 8-9 as usual. Saturday will be a special treat as Sam and Ron, the Tunesmiths, hammer out some smooth old songs and folks eat a meal catered by Count on Us Catering. This special evening begins at 6:30. When Sam and Ron finish their performance, the Municipal Band will perform some dinner music as folks continue their enjoyable evening. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Allison’s Quick Lube, Fugate Motors, Home Furnishings, Mid Missouri Bank, Mike & Joe’s and the Sun Newspaper. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Opera House Arts Council to help fund the Music in the Park project. Call 417-876-1819 for reservations.
On Sunday the Band will play from 2-3. Come on down to listen to the Band. If you’d like us to dedicate a song for you or a loved one, just come up and let me know. As always, we’ll do our best for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 8
1 National Emblem
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 My Heart Will Go On
4 March Masters
5 Blue Book
6 Polka
7 Forrest Gump Suite
8 Tenor Sax Choice
9 Pan American
10 Blue Moon
11 Tennessee Waltz
12 Klaxon
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 9
“Dinner in the Park”
1 Pretty Baby
2 I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You
3 Missouri Waltz
4 Forrest Gump Suite
5 Tennessee Waltz
6 Beauty and the Beast
7 Armed Forces Salute
8 Oklahoma
9 Moon River
10 Ave Maria
11 I Left My Heart In San Francisco
12 Over the Rainbow
13 My Heart Will Go On
14 Blue Moon
15 God Bless America
Sunday, June 10
1 Wings of the Army
2 Holzauction
3 Polka 6
4 Call to Victory
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Yellow Rose of Texas
7 Sacred Book
8 Trombones
9 Over There
10 Maple Leaf Rag
11 Mr. Sandman
12 Footlifter
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
