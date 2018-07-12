Kansas City trumpet player to perform
We would like to invite everyone to a very special concert Saturday, July 14, at 8 p.m. Our Municipal Band will be hosting a guest musician from the Kansas City area who will be performing “The Southern Cross” accompanied by our Band. This song will feature Dwight Rhodes, our guest trumpet player.
Dwight began playing the trumpet the summer before the fourth grade and has played in many distinguished bands over the years. He is currently the principal trumpet in the Overland Park Kansas Civic Band, and we are fortunate that he could find the time to come visit El Dorado Springs.
The Band will play K.L.King songs that night, and this fine musician will be joining us for the evening.
Please come on out Saturday to listen to the Band with our guest and K. L. King songs and help us extend a warm El Dorado Springs welcome to Dwight Rhodes as he visits our friendly little town. We play Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 13
1 A Frangesa
2 Black Jack
3 American Legion
4 Victory Bk
5 Glory of the Trumpets
6 March Masters
7 Black Horse Troop (Clarinet Choice)
8 Trombones
9 Gallant Zouaves
10 Burma Patrol
11 On the Alamo
12 Little Brown Jug
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 14
* KC Trumpet & K L King Night
1 Barnum & Bailey
2 Aces of the Air
3 Peacemaker March
4 * The Southern Cross
5 Trombone King
6 United Nations
7 The Huntress
8 Iron Count
9 Drake Relays
10 Circus Days
11 Sarasota
12 Bombardier
13 Big Cage
14 God Bless America
Sunday, July 15
1 King Cotton
2 Marches of Mancini
3 Sharpshooters
4 Manhattan Beach
5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee
6 101
7 Sax Choice
8 Trombones
9 Jolly Coppersmith
10 Gate City
11 The Entertainer
12 Alley Cat
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
