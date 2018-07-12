Kansas City trumpet player to perform

We would like to invite everyone to a very special concert Saturday, July 14, at 8 p.m. Our Municipal Band will be hosting a guest musician from the Kansas City area who will be performing “The Southern Cross” accompanied by our Band. This song will feature Dwight Rhodes, our guest trumpet player.

Dwight began playing the trumpet the summer before the fourth grade and has played in many distinguished bands over the years. He is currently the principal trumpet in the Overland Park Kansas Civic Band, and we are fortunate that he could find the time to come visit El Dorado Springs.

The Band will play K.L.King songs that night, and this fine musician will be joining us for the evening.

Please come on out Saturday to listen to the Band with our guest and K. L. King songs and help us extend a warm El Dorado Springs welcome to Dwight Rhodes as he visits our friendly little town. We play Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 13

1 A Frangesa

2 Black Jack

3 American Legion

4 Victory Bk

5 Glory of the Trumpets

6 March Masters

7 Black Horse Troop (Clarinet Choice)

8 Trombones

9 Gallant Zouaves

10 Burma Patrol

11 On the Alamo

12 Little Brown Jug

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 14

* KC Trumpet & K L King Night

1 Barnum & Bailey

2 Aces of the Air

3 Peacemaker March

4 * The Southern Cross

5 Trombone King

6 United Nations

7 The Huntress

8 Iron Count

9 Drake Relays

10 Circus Days

11 Sarasota

12 Bombardier

13 Big Cage

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 15

1 King Cotton

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Sharpshooters

4 Manhattan Beach

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 101

7 Sax Choice

8 Trombones

9 Jolly Coppersmith

10 Gate City

11 The Entertainer

12 Alley Cat

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner