It’s Picnic Time Again

You can feel the excitement in the air as everyone makes preparations for this next week! The Band is planning a special agenda this weekend for the Picnic. On Friday evening we will play songs written by John Phillip Sousa and on Saturday we will play songs from favorite movies.

Come listen to your Band at 7 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings during the Picnic, then on Sunday at 2. We’d love to play for you.

Facebook – El Dorado Springs Municipal Band

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Thursday, July 19

* Picnic 7:00 P.M.

1 Band Played On

2 Washington Post

3 Pan American

4 Buglers Holiday

5 American Patrol

6 Clarinet Polka

7 Night In June

8 Bugler’s Dream

9 Beer Barrel Polka

10 Sky Pilot

11 Battle Cry of Freedom

12 Missouri Waltz

13 Java

14 God Bless America

Friday, July 20

* Picnic 7:00 P.M. (Sousa Night)

1 King Cotton

2 The Gladiator

3 U.S. Field Artillery March

4 Stars & Stripes Forever

5 El Capitan

6 The Thunderer

7 Black Horse Troop

8 Salute to Sousa

9 Pride of the Wolverines

10 Washington Post

11 Semper Fidelis

12 Liberty Bell

13 High School Cadets

14 God Bless America

Saturday, July 21

* Picnic 7:00 P.M. Movie Night

1 Oklahoma

2 Pie in the Face Polka

3 Beauty and the Beast

4 Pink Panther

5 Disney at the Movies

6 76 Trombones

7 My Heart Will Go On

8 Let It Go

9 Yellow Rose of Texas

10 Big Band Polka

11 Ballad of Green Beret

12 101 – #32, #33, #34

13 It’s a Small World

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 22

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Baritone Choice

8 French Horn Choice

9 Tuba Choice

10 Percussion Choice

11 Director Choice

12 Can’t Help Falling In Love

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner