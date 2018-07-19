It’s Picnic Time Again
You can feel the excitement in the air as everyone makes preparations for this next week! The Band is planning a special agenda this weekend for the Picnic. On Friday evening we will play songs written by John Phillip Sousa and on Saturday we will play songs from favorite movies.
Come listen to your Band at 7 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings during the Picnic, then on Sunday at 2. We’d love to play for you.
Facebook – El Dorado Springs Municipal Band
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Thursday, July 19
* Picnic 7:00 P.M.
1 Band Played On
2 Washington Post
3 Pan American
4 Buglers Holiday
5 American Patrol
6 Clarinet Polka
7 Night In June
8 Bugler’s Dream
9 Beer Barrel Polka
10 Sky Pilot
11 Battle Cry of Freedom
12 Missouri Waltz
13 Java
14 God Bless America
Friday, July 20
* Picnic 7:00 P.M. (Sousa Night)
1 King Cotton
2 The Gladiator
3 U.S. Field Artillery March
4 Stars & Stripes Forever
5 El Capitan
6 The Thunderer
7 Black Horse Troop
8 Salute to Sousa
9 Pride of the Wolverines
10 Washington Post
11 Semper Fidelis
12 Liberty Bell
13 High School Cadets
14 God Bless America
Saturday, July 21
* Picnic 7:00 P.M. Movie Night
1 Oklahoma
2 Pie in the Face Polka
3 Beauty and the Beast
4 Pink Panther
5 Disney at the Movies
6 76 Trombones
7 My Heart Will Go On
8 Let It Go
9 Yellow Rose of Texas
10 Big Band Polka
11 Ballad of Green Beret
12 101 – #32, #33, #34
13 It’s a Small World
14 God Bless America
Sunday, July 22
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Baritone Choice
8 French Horn Choice
9 Tuba Choice
10 Percussion Choice
11 Director Choice
12 Can’t Help Falling In Love
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
