Summer Band Time Running Out
If you are waiting to come to a Summer Band Concert, don’t wait much longer. We have two full weekends and one Friday night left for our summer concert season. That means we only have seven concerts remaining before August is over! We are saying farewell to many college students every weekend as they head off to college, and as school begins there will be football games and many other things pulling our members away from our concerts.
So if you have been wanting to come down to listen to the band this summer, don’t put it off much longer. We hope to see you Friday or Saturday evening at 8:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. Just before the concert begins on Friday nights, I’ll be coming into the audience to ask for someone to choose a song for us to play. That someone could be you. Have a great week as students and teachers head back to school – and everyone have a terrific year.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 17
1 Director Choice
2 Percussion Choice
3 Tuba Choice
4 Horn Choice
5 Baritone Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Trumpet Choice
8 Audience Choice
9 Tenor Sax Choice
10 Sax Choice
11 Clarinet Choice
12 Flute Choice
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 18
* Band Favorites
1 Tennessee Waltz
2 Superba
3 Sarasota
4 La Sorella
5 Disney at the Movies
6 A Night in June
7 Bugler’s Dream
8 Pie in the Face Polka
9 Kansas City
10 Oklahoma
11 Tennessee Waltz
12 Invercargill
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 19
* Band Favorites
1 Anchors Aweigh
2 A Night in June
3 Golden Dragon
4 Americana
5 Footlifter
6 Beauty and the Beast
7 Blue Tango
8 Hymn to the Fallen
9 The Huntress
10 You Are My Sunshine
11 Pan American
12 Missouri Waltz
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments