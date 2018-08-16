Summer Band Time Running Out

If you are waiting to come to a Summer Band Concert, don’t wait much longer. We have two full weekends and one Friday night left for our summer concert season. That means we only have seven concerts remaining before August is over! We are saying farewell to many college students every weekend as they head off to college, and as school begins there will be football games and many other things pulling our members away from our concerts.

So if you have been wanting to come down to listen to the band this summer, don’t put it off much longer. We hope to see you Friday or Saturday evening at 8:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. Just before the concert begins on Friday nights, I’ll be coming into the audience to ask for someone to choose a song for us to play. That someone could be you. Have a great week as students and teachers head back to school – and everyone have a terrific year.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 17

1 Director Choice

2 Percussion Choice

3 Tuba Choice

4 Horn Choice

5 Baritone Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Trumpet Choice

8 Audience Choice

9 Tenor Sax Choice

10 Sax Choice

11 Clarinet Choice

12 Flute Choice

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 18

* Band Favorites

1 Tennessee Waltz

2 Superba

3 Sarasota

4 La Sorella

5 Disney at the Movies

6 A Night in June

7 Bugler’s Dream

8 Pie in the Face Polka

9 Kansas City

10 Oklahoma

11 Tennessee Waltz

12 Invercargill

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 19

* Band Favorites

1 Anchors Aweigh

2 A Night in June

3 Golden Dragon

4 Americana

5 Footlifter

6 Beauty and the Beast

7 Blue Tango

8 Hymn to the Fallen

9 The Huntress

10 You Are My Sunshine

11 Pan American

12 Missouri Waltz

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner