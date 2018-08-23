Only four Band concerts left this summer

Summer Band Concerts are quickly coming to an end for the year. We’ll play this Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9. Friday evening the different sections of the band will select the songs we play. I will come into the audience and ask audience members if they have a favorite we can play for them. Then Sunday we will play from 2 to 3. The following Friday, August 31, will be our final concert for the summer.

We hope to see you Friday or Saturday evening at 8:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. It’s always more fun to play for a crowd.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 24

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Audience Choice

6 Trumpet Choice

7 Trombone Choice

8 Baritone Choice

9 Horn Choice

10 Tuba Choice

11 Percussion Choice

12 Director Choice

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 25

*Band Favorites

1 Black Horse Troop

2 Sky Pilot

3 Americana

4 American Patrol

5 Big Cage

6 Golden Dragon

7 Carnival of Roses

8 Forrest Gump

9 Hymn to the Fallen

10 Can’t Help Falling In Love

11 My Heart Will Go On

12 Spoonful of Sugar

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 26

1 The Band Played On

2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 Holy City

5 Man of the Hour

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 Amazing Grace

9 Over There

10 Ave Maria

11 Our Director

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner