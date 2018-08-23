Only four Band concerts left this summer
Summer Band Concerts are quickly coming to an end for the year. We’ll play this Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9. Friday evening the different sections of the band will select the songs we play. I will come into the audience and ask audience members if they have a favorite we can play for them. Then Sunday we will play from 2 to 3. The following Friday, August 31, will be our final concert for the summer.
We hope to see you Friday or Saturday evening at 8:00 and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. It’s always more fun to play for a crowd.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 24
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Audience Choice
6 Trumpet Choice
7 Trombone Choice
8 Baritone Choice
9 Horn Choice
10 Tuba Choice
11 Percussion Choice
12 Director Choice
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 25
*Band Favorites
1 Black Horse Troop
2 Sky Pilot
3 Americana
4 American Patrol
5 Big Cage
6 Golden Dragon
7 Carnival of Roses
8 Forrest Gump
9 Hymn to the Fallen
10 Can’t Help Falling In Love
11 My Heart Will Go On
12 Spoonful of Sugar
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 26
1 The Band Played On
2 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
3 Bugler’s Holiday
4 Holy City
5 Man of the Hour
6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs
7 Salute to Victor Herbert
8 Amazing Grace
9 Over There
10 Ave Maria
11 Our Director
12 Now is the Hour
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
