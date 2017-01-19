TOPS Chapter 319 El Dorado Springs met in the Church Of Christ Meeting room on Thursday, Jan.12.

Robbie led us in roll call. We welcomed a new member, Kathy, Marie’s daughter. We also welcomed a guest, Elsie.

Twenty-seven weighed in today. Best loser for the week was Chris with a loss of 4.0 lbs. Way to go Chris.

Marilyn presented awards today.

Sheryl won the drawing from the perfect attendance pot for free dues for a month.

Best loser for the month of December was Felicia DeKlein with a 6.8 loss. She won $10.25.

Chris received his certificate and charm for halfway to goal.

Steve received his new member certificate and charm and Juanita received a certificate and charm for bringing in a new member. Steve received his certificate for a 5 lb. loss.

Juanita received certificates for Back in Black month, perfect attendance and 35 lb loss, 10 lbs. to goal, 40 lb. loss certificate and certificate for six weeks continual loss.

Marie received certificate and charm as a KOPS in Black for two years.

Marilyn received certificate and charm for being KOPS and in Black for five years.

Members “on the stick” are LJ, Juanita, Margie and Chris.

We thank Marilyn and Carol for not only being there each week to operate the scales but for keeping all our weights recorded and presented to TOPS on a timely basis. This is a time consuming job so remember, be kind to your weight recorders.

Steve commented he joined our group for health reasons as his blood sugar was out of control. After three weeks it is down to a normal level. Thank you, Steve, that is what our group is all about, learning a healthy lifestyle.

We sang happy birthday to Sue and happy anniversary to Nikki and Linda W.

Judy K won the right to draw for a marble but did not get the white one.

Warren reported on the contest. In the TOPS division Juanita is ahead with Chris right behind her and Linda W in third. In the KOPS division, Marilyn is ahead with Marie right behind her.

Marilyn gave us some pointers she found in a “Woman’s Day” magazine from women who have lost over 100 lbs.

Marilyn reminded us if you cannot be at the meeting to weigh in to please call or text her so you can be marked as excused.

We welcome anyone who is interested in learning about a healthy lifestyle.

For more information, call Robbie Chase at 417-876-0233, Juda at 876-4888, TOPS toll free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org. Come and join us.