Central Methodist University’s Heather Trytsman, from Walker, Mo., was one of over 500 CMU students to graduate in the spring.

Graduates included students from Central’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES). This comprises CMU’s main campus in Fayette, extended locations and online programs.

Trytsman earned a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree, and was studying at Crowder College, CMU’s partner in Neosho.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

