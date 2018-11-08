by Clara Kate Farran

Union Hall 4-H Club met at the LOL fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Meeting was called to order was Avery Schiereck. Pledges were read by Alec Farran and Cameron Parish. Roll call and minutes were done by Macy Stauffer. Marshall Stauffer gave the treasurers report. October birthday were Lucas Priesendorf.

Old business discussed was completing 4H enrollment online. In new business we discussed designing new T-shirts, Thanksgiving Dinner, Christmas float and Christmas caroling at the nursing home.

We welcomed new members Allie and Colbie Wood.