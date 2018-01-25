by Sydney Barger

Reporter/Photographer

Union Hall 4-H met Jan. 10, at the Land-O-Lakes Fairgrounds for our regular meeting.

Those who participated in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing gave a report of their experience ringing the bell.

A Fair Board report was given with an update of changes to animal weigh-in. If you are sending in pictures instead of attending weigh-in, the pictures are due a week prior to weigh-in.

Market Steer and Heifer weigh-in will be Feb. 25, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs Sale Barn. (If sending pictures they are due Feb. 18.)

Market Swine, Lamb and Goat weigh-in will be May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Land-O-Lakes Fairgrounds. (If sending pictures they are due April 29.)

A reminder of the Energizer in Clinton on Jan. 27.

We voted to have a fundraiser bake sale at the Spring Car Show on May 12.

Motion and second to have a Fair Book Ad passed. We voted to have our next meeting at the Community Center with Pizza.

Cedar County Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, at the Land-O-Lakes Fairgrounds.

Meeting adjourned for snacks and games.

Our next meeting will convene at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Community Center.