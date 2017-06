Dianna Hall of Walker won $150,000 when she matched all five numbers drawn in the May 22 Show Me Cash game. The winning numbers were 5, 11, 21, 29 and 39.

Hall purchased her winning ticket at the Hot Spot, 1112 E. Austin Blvd., in Nevada.

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins. Hall is the 463rd winner of the Show Me Cash jackpot since the game began. The average jackpot won since Jan.1 is $153,240.