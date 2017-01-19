By Marge Zink and Julia Snethen

Morning message at the Rockville United Methodist Church by Pastor Nick Van Dam was cancelled due to weather.

Mt. Zion Home Bible study held in the home of Tom and Beverly Pelkey each Tuesday at 7 p.m. to study the Bible had 10 in attendance. You are welcome to join us, for directions call Tom at 660-598-0477.

Our sympathy to the family of Howard Heiserman whose funeral service was held on Monday at the Rockville United Methodist Church with interment in the Appleton City Cemetery.

Family and friends helping Howard Peterson celebrate his birthday in the Marge Zink, Stacy and Mike Griffith home on Jan. 15 were Tom and Beverly Pelkey, Charles Wilson, Coralee Miller, Wanda Speake, Larry and Betty Teel and Dixie Peterson.

The Rockville Methodist Church Ladies are busy planning their Valentine Luncheon, invitations have been mailed.

The Rockville Hand Quilters were very happy the weather held off so we could attended quilting Thursday, sure glad the ice wasn’t bad in the Mt. Zion area. I keep reminding myself that it’s winter even if you are getting seed catalog.

Dixie and Howard Peterson celebrated Howard birthday at Short Street in Montrose earlier this week.

Julia Snethen had son, Ron Thompson, take her to her hair appointment on Friday with them, barely getting home before it became slick. The ice was nice to spend the weekend home but our two dogs didn’t like it, they went out the back door and slid all the way down the ram and had to come in the front door even after we put ice melt down.