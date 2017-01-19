Madalyn’s Kitchen, south of Schell City, called off her steak dinner due to the ice storm which was supposed to come in Friday, Jan. 13. She said they will decide on another Friday night and she will let everyone know.

Jewell and Helen Ellerman and a friend had dinner at the Cedar House Grill Sunday, Jan. 15.

Church service was held at the Harwood Baptist Church Sunday, Jan. 15. Brother Jon Caudle Sr.’s sermon “Surviving Life Storms” was taken from Acts 27.

The Harwood and Schell City area had quite a bit of rain and ice over the weekend. The rain was much needed by the farmers.