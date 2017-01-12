by Marge Zink and Julia Snethen

Morning message at the Rockville United Methodist Church by Pastor Nick Van Dam was titled “Baptism of the Lord,” taken from Matthew 3:13-17. You are welcome to join us at 9 a.m. Sunday morning for worship.

Mt. Zion Home Bible study is held in the home of Tom and Beverly Pelkey each Tuesday at 7 p.m. to study the Bible with eight in attendance.

Mt. Zion Club will meet Jan. 18, in the Marge Zink home afternoon meeting at 1 p.m.

Thursday morning we in the Mt. Zion area awoke with cold temperatures and snow, therefore quilting, VFW Post #11242 and auxiliary were canceled, among other things. MoDOT cleaned B Hwy. in the afternoon.

Glad to report Carolyn Kenny is out and about doing well after her knee surgery.

Recent visitors in the Howard and Dixie Peterson home have been Mike and Stacy Griffith and Brenda Peterson of Richmond.

Wish Marcelle Marqurdt a speedy recovery, glad she is home from the hospital.

Tom and Beverly Pelkey are keeping warm keeping the wood stove full. Tom is glad for the wood elf, no worries about running out of wood.

Julia Snethen returned to the doctor for a second round of antibiotics, seems she has not been able to get over the sore throat and wheezing, thinking sinus infection. John’s bus route was canceled Thursday due to the school closing.