University of Missouri Extension will sponsor a Summer Tax School July 6 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, Columbia.

MU Extension agricultural business specialist Mary Sobba says the program centers on farm tax issues.

Speakers include a tax law professor, a retired Internal Revenue Service agent and a Missouri Department of Revenue employee. Topics include dynasty trust details, tax-planning strategies for farmers, estate planning, IRS collections, long-term care planning, charitable trusts in estate planning, identity theft and protection and new Missouri tax legislation.

Early-bird registrations are due June 22. Register at extension.missouri.edu/agtax. For information about continuing education credit, contact Sobba at 573-581-3231 or sobbam@missouri.edu.