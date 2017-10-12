Missouri’s latest aeronautical chart is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts. The 2017-2018 Missouri Aeronautical Chart is produced by the Missouri Department of Transportation as a planning tool for pilots and users of Missouri’s aviation system. It is available at no charge.

Standard features include airport and navigation data, communication frequencies, a guide to airfield signs and airspace classification, and an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state, their frequencies and phone numbers. The map is printed on synthetic paper, which increases durability. Funding to produce the chart comes from aviation fuel taxes through the State Aviation Trust Fund.

Approximately 1.5 million takeoffs and landings are conducted annually at Missouri airports. Aviation in Missouri employs over 100,000 individuals with an annual economic benefit of $11.1 billion.

Aeronautical charts are available at most local airports in Missouri, by contacting MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), via e-mail ataviation@modot.mo.gov or by writing to MoDOT’s Aviation Section, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102.