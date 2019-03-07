Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft closed his investigation and issued his report related to an election complaint submitted to his office on Nov. 6, 2018, regarding former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. Ashcroft has not found probable cause to believe Hawley or his Office violated Section 115.646 of Missouri law as alleged in a complaint from American Democracy Legal Fund.

This morning, Ashcroft provided copies of the report to the complainant as well as the governor, former and current attorneys general, and the state auditor.

Ashcroft stated in his report, “Based on the documents my office reviewed, and the interviews conducted, I cannot say that there is reasonable trustworthy information that an offense has been committed. As such, I decline to issue a statement of probable cause and this investigation is considered closed.”