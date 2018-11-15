Through a statewide collaboration between Missouri Master Gardeners and University of Missouri Horticulture Specialists, Missouri residents now have improved accessibility to a wider range of horticultural expertise.

A newly launched “Ask A Missouri Master Gardener” Facebook page makes it possible for residents to tap into the diverse knowledge and backgrounds of degreed specialists and potentially thousands of trained volunteers.

This page can be found at facebook.com/AskaMissouriMasterGardener.

Page followers will find upcoming events, training sessions, relevant and timely topics, as well as publications they may view online.

To post to the group of horticulture experts, residents will need to join the group where they can ask questions and post photos for educators to share their horticultural observations and techniques.

“This page is the newest way to achieve the program’s mission of helping others learn to grow,” says Robert Balek, horticulture field specialist with University of Missouri Extension in Jasper County.

The Master Gardener Program is a popular and successful statewide volunteer community-service organization administered through University of Missouri Extension. The organization’s goal is to train gardeners who are willing to share their knowledge with others. Master Gardeners become volunteers of University of Missouri Extension and donate hours for community educational projects in horticulture. Volunteer activities include working with non-profit organizations, maintaining community gardens, conducting workshops, participating in a Master Gardener speakers’ bureau and staffing the Master Gardener “Hotline.” For more information, contact the nearest county extension office or go online to http://extension.missouri.edu.