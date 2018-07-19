When you go on vacation, does your pet go along for the ride? It’s fairly common that your dog, cat or iguana may not tolerate cross-country road trips or long flights. In general, your pet may also have dietary or environmental needs that are not conducive to traveling. If your pet can’t come along for your journeys abroad, you may be in need of a pet sitter or kennel.

Finding the right person or business to care for your pet is a lot like hiring a contractor to repair or remodel your home. You wouldn’t want your furry or scaly friend to suffer harm or neglect. Making sure your pet has a safe place to stay or a trusted sitter can help you relax and enjoy your own vacation.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises pet owners to do their homework before making a decision. After all, if you’re using a sitter, that person will have access to your home and belongings.

Before you go, think about what your pet needs. Will the pet be fine with someone who stops by once or twice a day? Besides food and water, what else does your pet need? Medication? Daily walks? Play time? Litter box cleaning? Do you have enough supplies on hand to provide for the pet’s needs?

Friends or your veterinarian may have the names of trusted sitters or kennels. Ask the sitter or kennel for the names and contact information of previous customers. Call these references to ask them how often they’ve used that sitter, whether they were satisfied and how their pets were when they returned from their travels.

If the pet-sitting service or kennel is a business, check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org. The review includes a rating from A+ to F, lists any complaints and how they were resolved and may include reviews from previous customers.

Meet with potential sitters or visit the kennel before you make a decision. Introduce the sitter to your pet and observe their interaction. If you go to the kennel, inspect the facilities for cleanliness and ask how they will meet your pet’s needs. Bring a list of those needs and ask how they will be met. How will they handle emergencies?

If the sitter is coming to your home, ask if he or she is bonded. Make sure valuables and sensitive papers are stored out of sight and preferably under lock and key. Consider a background check on anyone with access to your home.

Once you choose a sitter or kennel, get an agreement in writing of how your pet will be cared for, and have the sitter or kennel sign it. Most businesses will have their own contracts. Make sure you read and understand any contract before you sign it. Discuss payment terms and pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the charge.

By considering these tips, you’ll take important steps in keeping your pet healthy and happy and your travels worry-free.

For more BBB tips on consumer issues or to check out a company or charity, go to bbb.org.