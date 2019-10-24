Warm season grasses provide high quality summer forage for cattle grazing and allow rest time for lower quality cools season pastures,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist. Ideal planting time for native warm season grasses is winter and spring. Therefore, MU Extension will provide Warm Season Grass Cattle Grazing Workshops during November to educate cattle producers interested in knowledge on establishment, management and cattle grazing benefits of warm season grasses.

Locations and times for these workshops will be:

· Nov. 8, Kneeland Center, 209 A South Main, Liberal, at 1 p. m.

· Nov. 19, Bates County NRCS/SWCD Office, 625 West Nursery Box B, Butler, at 6 p. m.

MU Extension Agronomy and Livestock Field Specialists will give similar presentations at each locations. Presentation topics will include:

· Warm Season Grass Development and Management

· Cattle Nutrition and Grazing Management on Warm Season Grasses

Workshop is free to the public but registrations is required to attend. To register for the Nov. 8, workshop contact the Barton County MU Extension Center at (417) 682-3579 by Nov. 7. To register for Nov. 19, workshop contact the Bates County NRCS/SWCD Office at (660) 679-6124 ext. 3 by Nov. 18. For other questions, contact Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist at 417-276-3313 or davismp@missouri.edu. Contact us immediately if you need accommodations because of a disability, need to relay emergency medical information or need special arrangements if the building is evacuated.