Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) today announced that Katy Trail Community Health (KTCH), which has several clinics in Missouri, including in Sedalia, Versailles and Warsaw, has been awarded a $3.5 million Health Center Program continuation grant. The grant was authorized by the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, which Congress passed and Hartzler supported.

“I’m thrilled Katy Trail Community Health once again won this generous grant,” Hartzler said. “Katy Trail’s Community Health Centers provide an invaluable service to our community, especially in areas with increased poverty and fewer physicians. I look forward to seeing how Katy Trail will continue to deliver high quality, comprehensive primary care in Missouri’s Fourth District with this grant.”

The grant KTCH received will enable it to continue to support the delivery of comprehensive, affordable, quality primary care services. KTCH has multiple locations in Missouri and received the Health Center Quality Award for services rendered in 2017. The clinics are cost effective, saving the national health care system an estimated $24 billion a year by reducing costly emergency, hospital and specialty care.

“We are grateful for the continued federal funding and appreciate congresswoman Hartzler’s commitment to the Health Center program,” said Christine Stewart, CEO of Katy Trail Community Health, which employs 126 people. “We will continue to provide high quality care and work with our partners to improve the health of our most vulnerable people in west central Missouri.”

Most recently, Katy Health integrated pain management services into their primary care, partnered with local organizations to prevent people with mental illness from being incarcerated and initiated school based behavioral health services in three school districts. They also established a suicide prevention program in Pettis County through a partnership with the local hospital, Sedalia School District and two mental health agencies.