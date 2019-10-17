Greetings, My Fellow Missourians

Last Thursday, my brother-in-law Richard “Rick” Reed and I attended a public informational meeting at the Confederate Memorial State Historic Site in Higginsville. About twenty, mostly members of the Daughters and Sons of the Confederate Veterans, attended the meeting. Jim Dehart with the Missouri State Parks gave an update on the site’s budget and annual visitors. In 2017 the site had 181,005 visitors. The site keeps about 100 acres mowed and trimmed for the visitors. Jim updated us on the maintenance of the three ponds and the cleaning of the gravestones. The site hopes to construct new walking trails to benefit the visitors and many locals.

The Confederate Memorial State Historic Site was once the home to the Confederate Soldiers Home of Missouri. For nearly 60 years the Home provided refuge to 1,600 Civil War veterans and their families. It now serves as the final resting place of 800 Confederate veterans. The 135 acre site includes the century-old restored chapel and cottage, the Confederate cemetery, a 1920s-era hospital building, farmhouse, numerous lakes, walking trails and picnic spots. For more information, visit: https://mostateparks.com/park/confederate-memorial-state-historic-site.

After the meeting, several of us went to the Red Shanty Café and had BBQ for a late supper. I was totally entertained by the discussion around the table. Most of those present were Civil War re-enactors and had helped film movies such as; North and South, Gettysburg, Glory and Geronimo with actors Robert Duvall and Robert Redford. They told stories about the National Park Battlefields such as; Shiloh, Pea Ridge and Vicksburg. It was obvious they have a passion for history and want to promote, preserve and protect our history.

On Friday morning, I attended Show-Me Power Electric Cooperative’s Legislative Appreciation Day at Bennett Spring State Park. This traditional get-together, at one of Missouri’s beautiful parks, included a lunch served by the Sho-Me Fish Frying Team. I was joined by many legislators and lots of members of Missouri’s Rural Electric Cooperative. I attend as many of these as possible in District 125 because I want to stay informed on the issues of our Rural Electric Cooperatives, of which there are 5 Co-ops in our District. It is of the utmost importance that we have Electricity in our Rural areas that is reliable and affordable.

On Saturday, I attended the Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication in Warsaw. The term “Gold Star” describes a family member that has lost a loved one in military service. The purpose of these Memorial Monuments is to honor Gold Star Families and to preserve the memory of the fallen. It is such an honor to have this Memorial in District 125. My “Hats Off” to a job well done by the Stepping Stones Garden Club, American Legion Post 217, The Warsaw Leatherneck MCL Det.1254 and The City of Warsaw.

On Tuesday evening, Marla and I attended a St. Clair County Cattlemen’s Association meeting. The speaker was Raysha Tate from the University of Missouri Extension. Raysha gave a very informative presentation on preparing a Succession Plan to pass the family farm from one generation to the next. She plans on holding a training seminar sometime next spring and I will update everyone when a date is set.

Upcoming events: On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Butterfield Gravel Road Event Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be held. This is the first special event on the Butterfield Stage Experience. The event is a 60 mile bike ride to highlight the area in Benton County. The ceremony begins at 8 am and the ride will start at 8:30 am. The ceremony will be held at the Courthouse in Warsaw.

For more information visit: https://welcometowarsaw.com/chamber/events/.

To sign up visit: https://www.bikereg.com/butterfield60.

Interim hours: Now that Session is over for 2019, I will be back in the District full time. If you need any assistance my Legislative Assistant Amy Helton will continue to be in my Capitol office Tuesday-Thursday and will be happy to help you.