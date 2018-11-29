Rep. Love Encourages Constituents to Complete Legislative Survey

Representative Love encourages constituents to make their voices heard by completing his 2019 legislative survey.

“This is a great way for everyone in District 125 to provide their thoughts and feedback on the issues we will consider this session as well as the issues that continue to face our state,” said Love, R-Osceola. “I urge everyone to take a few minutes to go online and weigh in on the issues that can and will have an impact on our day-to-day lives. I greatly appreciate any and all input constituents can share.”

If anyone prefers a copy of the survey be mailed to them to complete, please call my office at 573-751-4065.

The District 125 Online Survey can be found on the House of Representatives website at the following: District 125 Online Survey 2019. Those interested in completing the survey can also access it by visiting www.warrenlove.org. The direct link to the survey is:https://xeroxcorp.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9WTlan1sXddo3Ln.