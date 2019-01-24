Greetings, My Fellow Missourians

Missouri’s 100th General Assembly convened last week with mostly ceremonial and introductory activities including formally electing leadership, adopting rules, and establishing committees. Legislators in the Missouri General Assembly have filed over 900 bills so far.

One of the bills I have filed is HB159. This bill exempts the current $250 outdoor advertising fee and

biennial inspection fee for certain highway signs under Section 226.550, RSMo, when a sign is displayed by a landowner who also owns the business advertised on the sign and where the business has a physical location within 750 feet of the sign. I am also in the process of drafting legislation on allowing Missouri to join 23 other states in what is referred to as the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA). The SSUTA is a compact of states joining together to give common definitions and rules for sales and use taxes across these participating states. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow sovereign states to collect sales tax for online and mail order sales, it is estimated this could generate more than $100 million to Missouri’s General Revenue. Other legislation that I am working on would clarify animals versus livestock when trespassing occurs, urging Congress to make the historic Butterfield Overland Trail part of the National Trails System, and designating the fourth Saturday in July each year as the “National Day of the Cowboy” to promote tourism in Missouri.

For the 2019-2020 sessions, I will be serving on the House Standing Committees of Agriculture Policy; Consent and House Procedure; and Conservation and Natural Resources and listening to proposed policy and statute revisions in each of these specific areas as each bill begins its legislative process. There are 43 standing, special and subcommittees in the House that specialize in specific areas of legislation.

Governor Parson delivers annual State of the State address:

Members of the House and Senate gathered in the House Chamber on Wednesday afternoon to hear Governor Parson share his vision for the state. Parson delivered his annual State of the State address where he unveiled the budget items and policy initiatives he wants to put in place with the help of the legislature. He outlined priorities that include key investments in workforce development, new investments to support and improve the state’s infrastructure, improving access to health and mental health care, and downsizing government by consolidating two correctional centers. He told lawmakers, “I stand before you today to share a vision – a vision that will chart Missouri’s future into the next decade. Missouri is dear to my heart, and by working together, we can protect and build a Missouri that is successful for the next generation.”

Some of Parson’s proposals include:

• A new scholarship program called Fast Track that will help adults over 25 get the certification or training they need to fill a skill gap.

• An investment in Missouri One Start, which is a consolidated, streamlined version of the Missouri Works Program, that will help new and expanding businesses by providing and covering the costs of training for employees.

• Investment in the Missouri Excels Workforce Initiative to develop and expand employer-driven education, training programs, and initiatives to substantially increase educational attainment.

• A bonding initiative to address the 250 bridges statewide that are in need of critical repair or replacement.

• A cost-share program that will allow the state to partner with local communities to help address the most serious infrastructure needs in their areas.

• Increasing access to broadband Internet in rural areas.

• Funding for improvement projects for Missouri’s ports so that they can continue to move billions of dollars in cargo each year.

• Improving opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery across the state for high-risk and vulnerable populations.

• Curbing costs in the state’s Medicaid program while also improving the quality of care for Medicaid recipients.

In response to the governor’s address and proposals, Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issued the following joint statement:

“The Governor did a great job of presenting his vision of building a better Missouri. Whether it’s increasing broadband access, making government more efficient, criminal justice reform, or educating Missouri employees to meet 21st century workplace demands, we share many of the ideas he has for Missouri.

We know our members have a strong desire to move the state forward with bold solutions to the challenges that face us. As a co-equal branch of government, we look forward to reviewing the details of his proposals and budget recommendations in the weeks to come. We appreciate the great working relationship we have with Governor Parson and are optimistic that together we can further our shared priorities for our state.”