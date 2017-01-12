The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) named Mike Parson, Bolivar, the Cattleman of the Year during the 49th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show. Parson is a longtime member of MCA and a true advocate of Missouri’s agricultural industry.

Parson was raised on a farm in Hickory County and currently owns a cow calf operation in Bolivar with his wife, Teresa. He is now serving as Lieutenant Governor of Missouri.

“The Cattleman of the Year award is presented to someone who has greatly supported the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association,” MCA President Butch Meier said. “Mike is a cattleman; not someone we consider a politician. As Mike went from town to town over the last year campaigning to serve as Missouri’s next lieutenant governor, he truly elevated the presence of this association and highlighted the importance of farm and ranch families throughout this state. There is no one who did more in 2016 to bring agriculture to the main-stage than Mike.”