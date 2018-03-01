green and matures to a light brown. Golden Eye is a 100% pollen-less. The petals are a tight corolla and does not drop easily. The centers are attractive even after the petals fall.

Sunflower Pro Cut White Nite F1 (Helianthus annuus). This is the color you’ve been waiting for in a sunflower; gorgeous clean, white petals that surround a dark brown disk. This spectacular tall sunflower produces a single bloom that is great for any garden display. This pollen-free variety will have no pollen dropping from the blooms, for stain-free tablecloths and extended vase life.

Sunflower SunfinityTM Yellow Dark Center (Helianthus hybrida). SunfinityTM represents the next generation of sunflower. It offers nonstop blooming on plants having multiple branches. The result is a spectacular display of flowers all season long.

Thrift DreameriaTM Sweet Dreams (Armeria maritima). New DreameriaTM Sweet Dreams features attractive lavender-mauve flowers on plants with a tidy habit. It is stunning in patio containers as well as garden beds. This hybrid Armeria features broader foliage, larger flowers, and much greater heat tolerance than other Armeria varieties. Sweet Dreams continuously blooms from March to October.

Verbena ObsessionTM Cascade Scarlet & Twister Red (Verbena x hybrida). A cascade of color, the ObsessionTM series of verbena have a spreading and mounded habit that make them perfect for hanging baskets and containers. Seed propagated and quite hearty, the ObsessionTM series is available in six different colors including Scarlet and Twister Red, with its unique red and white color pattern.

Wheat Utrecht Blue (Triticum sp.). The ornamental wheat produces bright blue seed heads that keep their color even after drying. The result is stunning in flower arrangements and crafts. Its beautiful seed heads gracefully bow when they are ready for harvest. Its durability, long stems, and beautiful color are a weaver’s dream. It has many uses from flower arrangements, to baskets, and all kinds of crafts.

Zinnia Queeny Lime Orange (Zinnia elegans). A “wow” color in an easy-to-grow zinnia is what Queeny Lime Orange brings to the garden. Sporting lovely, large, dahlia-like blooms on a sturdy, compact plant, this variety provides cut flower gardeners with a wonderful hue for today’s floral trends. The unique color evolves from dark coral/peach/orange to a light peach with a dark center as the flowers age. AAS winner.

Zinnia Red Beauty (Zinnia elegans). Red Beauty produces beautiful deep red double flowers with golden tips in the center. Flowers grows to be 4 to 5 inches in diameter. Plants are 36 inches tall. Heat and drought tolerant, it is great for cut flowers since its stems are long and have extended vase life.

Credit: National Garden Bureau. (Go to https://ngb.org/flower-results/ for pictures)