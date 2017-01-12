The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) honored three legislators during the 49th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show Jan. 9. One senator and two representatives received the 2016 Legislator of the Year Award.

From the Missouri House of Representatives, two legislators were recognized. MCA Past-President Keith Stevens said Rep. Warren Love (R-125) knows the importance of agriculture and understands the impact legislative decisions can have on producers. He holds a spot on the agriculture policy committee and always speaks in favor of policies that advance Missouri agriculture. Aside from his duties as a representative, Love is a cattleman and a MCA member.