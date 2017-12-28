Fueled by Holiday remorse, millions of Americans will make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight according to Dr. Pam Duitsman, nutrition and health specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

“The New Year finds many starting fad diets and extreme exercise plans, even though experts agree the best and safest way to lose weight and keep it off is with a slow and steady approach,” said Duitsman. “That approach doesn’t hurt your wallet or your health.”

Adopting healthy eating habits and exercising more does not have to be extreme.

“If you incorporate good habits that you enjoy, you can continue these first to lose the weight, and then keep it off,” said Duitsman.

Three simple tips

Duitsman offers three simple tips to help with weight loss.

Bring on the vegetables. The majority of us don’t eat the daily recommended servings of vegetables.

For people who believe vegetables don’t taste good, Duitsman suggests roasting them.

Mix up a bunch of vegetables together. Use eggplant, zucchini, carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, winter squash, tomatoes, bell peppers and more. Cut them up, or not, and throw in a minced garlic. Toss everything with extra virgin olive oil until they are well coated. Pile in a baking dish and roast for 45 minutes to an hour on 375 degrees.

“The roasting will bring out the sweetness of the veggies, and the browning will cause a little caramelization of the natural sugars in the veggies,” said Duitsman.

Begin building lean body mass. Start with some basic strength training.

“You will not only burn calories and build muscle, but you will benefit your physical and mental health,” said Duitsman. “For many people, strength training tends to suppress appetite and cravings.”

Pay attention to your mental and spiritual health.

“This can pay big dividends with weight control since you won’t be reaching for food to combat anxiety,” said Duitsman.

Some suggestions that have been proven effective for reducing stress, anxiety or fear include keeping a gratitude journal, cultivating friendships, set boundaries for involvement, restructuring priorities, getting physical activity and breathing exercises, prayer, meditation and volunteering.

“Remember that success in developing healthy habits means starting small and build from there, taking it a day at a time,” said Duitsman.

For more information on nutrition contact any of these nutrition specialists in southwest Missouri: Dr. Pam Duitsman in Greene County at (417) 881-8909; Lindsey Gordon Stevenson in Barton County at (417) 682-3579; Stephanie Johnson in Howell County at (417) 256-2391 or Mary Sebade in Dallas County at (417) 345-7551. The regional office of the Family Nutrition Education Program is located in Springfield and can be reached at (417) 886-2059. Nutrition information is also available online http://extension.missouri.edu.