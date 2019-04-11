It was no April Fool’s joke for an El Dorado Springs woman who claimed a $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize on April 1. Norma Jean Bledsoe purchased a winning “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 100 E. Highway 54, in El Dorado Springs.

“$5,000,000 Bankroll” is a $20 ticket that began on Jan. 29, 2018. It offers more than $25 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $5,000,000 and three more $100,000 prizes. An updated list of remaining Scratchers prizes can be found at MOLottery.com or by using the Missouri Lottery app.

In fiscal year 2018, players in Cedar County won more than $1.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $179,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $242,000 went to education programs in the county.