I would like to post an announcement: 100 year old celebration. Please join us to celebrate Eunice Smith’s 100th birthday at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Eagles Lodge south of El Dorado Springs.

In lieu of gifts, we are hosting a card shower. You may bring them on March 24 or mail if unable to attend to 1538 East Farm Road 48, Springfield, MO. 65803

Thanks. We hope to see you there.