FUGATE HONORED – Harold Fugate/Fugate Motors was recognized as the Bright Futures “Business Partner of the Year” at the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce meeting on Thursday, Sept 13, at Camp Galilee. Fugate provided the initial seed money and paid the upfront charter fees and any set-up expenses to get the Bright Futures organization started in El Dorado Springs. He has hosted two Performance Day Car Shows where all the proceeds go to Bright Futures. The next Performance Day Car Show is scheduled for the latter part of April 2019.

Pictured (from left) R-II School Superintendent Mark Koca, Bright Futures Advisory Board Chairman and Fugate Motors General Manager Bill Norton, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Theresa Christian and Fugate.

Bright Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing communities together to focus on the success of children. It is a grassroots movement which uses the Bright Futures framework to engage businesses, human service agencies, faithbased organizations and parent groups within our community to meet the needs of children so every child can be successful now and in the future.