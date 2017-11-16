Conservation Dept. – 1 EDS Police Dept and Mayor Brad True – Lead, 4 Grand Marshal – Bob Floyd, 5 EDS Fire Truck #1, 6 GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidates (7 vehicles), A) Amy Ford – EHS Senior B) Kennedi Murdock – EHS Senior, C) Payton Babcock – EHS Senior, D) Paige Esry – EHS EHS Senior, E) Paige Floyd – EHS Senior, F) Taylor Robison – EHS Junior, 7 2016 Winner Miss Merry Christmas Bailey Tyler – (with LM/M Santa), 8 Little Mr and Miss Santa Contestants, 9 Camp Clark National Guard-1/4’ Plate Steel Armored Hum V, 10 Camp Clark National Guard-Palatized Load System, 11 Camp Clark National Guard-2.5 Ton Armored Troop/Equip Carrier, 68 EDS Fire Truck #2 (with Santa Claus!).

W. Hickory at Main – 2 VFW Color Guard – Stand for symbol of America, liberty, and freedom, 3 Charles Foreman and Gary Vickers – 1953 Army Jeep, 31 Dog’s Nation-Shawn Abele.

Lions Club Park – 12 Cedar County Sheriff’s Dept – Sheriff James McCrary, 13 Route 54 Cruisers.

Library Parking Lot – Cliffhanger ATV Park.

West Poplar – 15 Floyd & Althea Wosoba – 1970 Pontiac GTO, 16 Johnnie and Nahwana Maslen – 1964 Chevy Impala SS, 17 Ron Swopes – 1977 Bronco “Santa’s 4×4 Sleigh,” 18 Christian Motorcycle Association, 19 Darren Toliver – 1976 Malibu Classic, 20 Larry and Belinda Turner – 1968 Plymouth Road runner, 21 Lonnie Vann – 1929 Model “A” Rumble Seat Roadster, 22 American Iron Car Club.

North side, E. Fields – 23 El Dorado Springs R-2 Marching Bulldog Band, 24 EHS FFA Students, 25 Boy Scouts, 26 Envision Gym – Samantha Dabbs.

South side, E. Fields – 67 Lions Club – Parade Traffic Control – Parade Entry, 27 Union Hall 4-H Club, 28 Lighthouse Children’s Theatre, 29 EHS Choir Students #1, 30 EHS Choir Students #2.

South side W. Fields, Main-Jackson – 32 Woods Supermarket, 33 El Dorado Optimist Club, 34 Fidelity Local 6, 35 Cedar County Memorial Hospital, 36 SRS Cowgirl Photography – Samantha Rae Spencer, 37 Sonic Drive In, 38 Dederick Pre K and Daycare, 39 Farran Family – Shelter Insurance.

North side W. Fields, Main-Jackson – 40 Kelly Welch Insurance, 41 El Dorado Cycle and Outdoor Equipment, 42 Skate Town, 43 Mercy Clinic, 44 Norval-Schwalm Appliance and Furniture, 45 Back Yard Portable Buildings and Clear Creek Haulers, 46 Sac Osage Electric Co-op, 47 Toshua McCormick – State Farm Insurance.

South Side W. Fields, near Jackson – 48 Community Church, 49 Walker Fire Department – Pumper Truck, 50 Bob and Glenda Baker – Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year, 51 Fugate Motors – Toys For Tots.

North Side W. Fields, near Jackson – 52 Springfield Batman and friends – FJ Cruiser Batmobile, 53 Evans Drug, 54 Physician’s Medical, 55 Lakeland Viking Pride Band.

Fields west of Jackson St. – 56 St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 57 Pittstop Convenience Store, 58 John and Senator Sandy Crawford, 59 Orin Dirks and Sons – Dump Trucks, 60 D&D Sexton Trucking (Semi Truck & Trailer), 61 CR McKellips Rodeo Company.

W. Fields, west of Jackson St. – 62 State Representative Warren Love – Posting Missouri State Flag, 63 Jarrad Steuck, 64 Jordan Steuck, 65 Drew Steuck, 66 JM Plumbing & Heating Plumbing – Michelle Garrett and Kelly LaPreze.

* Participants on Fields Blvd and Poplar Streets please look for stakes with your number for line-up assignments.

* Please, participants follow numbered order so MC’s line-up is correct.

* For children’s safety please have walkers distribute candy from Hightower Street (near post office) to Broadway Street (end of parade).

* Parade entries can use parking lots to the east and west of Main Street after parade and make their way to Spring Park for the awards for civic, youth, business, church and other entries. Plus enjoy entertainment, food then Lighting Countdown, Rudolph Movie and more!

* Late entries should register with a Chamber representative and will line up just before equestrians on Fields Blvd, west of Jackson St.

* Parade entries must be lined up by 1:30 p.m. to be judged.

Parade Day Contacts: Jackson Tough – (417) 321 – 2000, (Chamber Director); Neil Linsenmayer – (417) 876 – 1937, (Parade Chairman); Peggy Snodgrass – (417) 296 – 5733, (Chamber Asst Dir.)