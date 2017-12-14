It’s easy to see the holiday season is upon us! The Wonder City of west central Missouri is lit in all its festive glory and home owners are adding to the splendor with their own Christmas lights, décor, music and other elements. Chamber CEO Jackson Tough said “The Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Decorating Contest judges had an extremely difficult time deciding who to award the prizes to again this year, some very close competition indeed! Many contestants have added outstanding accents to set the holiday mood, and some of our local decorating veterans like the first place grand prize winner continue to expand and refine their efforts. Start an annual tradition this year. Bundle up the kids, make some hot chocolate and tour some of the Wonder City’s Holiday Homes this season!”

There is on stipulation for the winners: They are required to keep their lights on at least until Christmas.

The Chamber of Commerce thanks the City of El Dorado Springs for their generous contribution to the contest. First Place receives $150 off their city utility bill, 2nd Place receives $75, 3rd Place $50 and 4th Place $25 off their utility bill. We also thank Mike & Joe’s Service Station for supplying the judge’s fuel for the Chamber of Commerce Holiday Home Decorating Contest. If you see any participants please thank them for their efforts to add holiday spirit to our community.

The Chamber of Commerce reminds you to shop locally this holiday season. Support those merchants that support your community! – Merry Christmas!

1st Place David Levine abd Sherry Long 1605 S. Vernon St. (Hwy 32, West on Hospital to Vernon).

2nd Place Marty and Carolyn Jones 306 W. Broadway (Spring St, North on High St).

3rd Place Justin and Chelsea Jacobs 610 S. High St. (North off Hwy 54).

4th Place Clayton and Shanyn Peterson 1705 Van Drive (Hwy 32, East on Patricia to Van).

Judge’s Honorable Mentions

• Dot Ragland, 1508 S. Vernon

• Alan and Becky Collins, 1509 S. Jackson

• Jonathan and Megan Reasoner, 104 W. Patricia

• Terry and Shirley Bailey, 302 S. Allison

• Jerry and Rhonda Friar, 110 W. Martin

• Daniel and Andrea Boswell, 227 W. Poplar

• Valerie Perkins, 312 S. Kirkpatrick

• Ken and Carol Watkins, 607 S. Summer

Unregistered Honorable Mentions

226 W. Hickory, 222 W. Poplar, 1707 Elm, 1500 S. Vernon, 309 W. Hickory, 117 W. Pine, 1702 S. Jackson, 1508 S. Vernon, 324 W. Hickory, 204 West Haven, 1507 S. Jackson, 1609 S. Vernon, 326 W. Hickory, 304 N. Main, 304 S. Jackson, 210 E. Carmen, 105 W. Broadway, 310 N. Main, 605 S. Park, 1506 S. Main, 107 W. Patricia, 1401 S. Main, and 307 N. Grand

Best Overall Neighborhoods/Streets:

• 1500-1600 South Vernon St.

• 1500-1700 South Jackson St.

• 300 West Hickory St.